Police look for at-risk teen in Aurora

Sebastian Benson (Photo: Aurora Police)

AURORA - Aurora Police are asking for help finding an at-risk, missing juvenile.

Sebastian Benson, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at his home in the 15500 block of East Temple Place.

Police say he has a medical condition that requires him to take medication.

Benson is described as white, 6 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and brown poncho-style sweatshirt, a black backpack and was riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information should call Aurora police at 303-627-3100.

© 2017 KUSA-TV