Police looking for woman with dementia who was kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

Alexis Carol

LAFAYETTE - Lafayette Police are searching for a missing 67-year-old woman with dementia.

Alexis Carol was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, John Baerhtlein, 75, at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The kidnapping happened at the Peaks Senior Assisted Living Center off of Old Laramie Trail. That's near Hwy. 287 and South Boulder Rd.

The pair were last seen in a Winnebago headed south on I-25 near 120th Ave. at around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police later said the RV had been found.

Carol and Baerhtlein are now believed to be in a white Ford 4-door pickup with Oregon plates. Police say they might be heading to Nevada.

Carol is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has gray hair and was last seen wearing a yellow sleeveless sundress. Police say she has her dog with her, too.

John Baerhtlein

Baerhtlein is 6-feet 2 -inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He is balding with some gray hair, and brown eyes.

Police say Baerhtlein is known to carry firearms.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911 or Lafayette Police at 303-665-5571.

