VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A sailor died after being shot by a Naval Air Station Oceana security officer Friday night.

Navy officials have identified that sailor as Seaman Robert Colton Wright.

Officials say Wright crashed his vehicle through NAS Ocean's back gate Friday night at 10:10 p.m.

Virginia Beach police officers were responding to the area following a report of a hit and run. Officers found the victim of the hit and run, and no one was hurt.

Around the same time, base security received a distress call near Hangar 111. A Petty Officer on watch inside the hangar reported a man yelling and causing damage in squadron hallways.

Navy officials say Wright's car was located outside the hangar's security perimeter.

Responding MAs searched in a nearby building and found Wright. According to officials, Wright refused to show his hands and made an aggressive move towards the MAs.

One of the MAs fired a single shot at the sailor.

Wright suffered critical injuries and died at the hospital.

A criminal investigation by Navy Criminal Investigative Service and a Command Investigation directed by Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic are now underway.

