Police say father of Sherin Mathews re-arrested: 'It was not what he told us originally'

Wesley Mathews

RICHARDSON -- The father of Sherin Mathews was re-arrested Monday after providing investigators with new details.



According to Richardson police, Wesley Mathews showed up at the Richardson Police station around 12 p.m. with his attorney and asked to speak with investigators.

"When they came in, they provided us with some information that was contrary to what we had previously been told regarding her [Sherin Mathews'] disappearance," said Kevin Perlich Richardson PD spokesperson.



Police say Mathews gave a conflicting statement from previous statements and was arrested on a charge of first degree felony injury to a child. Police would not provide specific details on Mathews' new account of what happened.

His bond has been set at $1 million. He has been booked into the Richardson City Jail as of Monday evening.

"It is possible that he could bond out again," Perlich said.

When asked about the milk story Mathews originally told police, Perlich said because this is an ongoing investigation, he's unable to give specifics on the conversation that transpired between Mathews and police. All he could say was that "it was not what he told us [police] originally."

Perlich says police still do not have a positive identification on the child's body that was found Sunday at 11 a.m. in a culvert underground during a search operation in the area of Spring Valley and Bowser Road.

Mathews was previously arrested on and charged with felony endangerment to a child and was placed on electronic ankle monitoring and surrendered his passport as a condition of making bond on Oct. 9.



He was later released.

Mathews disappeared in the early morning of Oct. 7 after her adoptive father Wesley Mathews put her outside their home at 3 a.m. for not drinking her milk.

