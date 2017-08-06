Police searching for woman last seen at Thornton City Pool

Olivia Martinez, 37, was last seen Saturday outside the Thornton City Pool.

Olivia Martinez walked outside the pool area to smoke a cigarette around 11 a.m. She then stayed in the park to listen to music at a nearby gazebo while her family continued to swim, Thornton police said.

Around 4 p.m. her family went to check on Martinez at the park but she was gone.

She was wearing a two-piece olive green bikini and towel.

Martinez is 5'4, 170 lbs with black hair and green eyes.The pool is located at 2141 E. 95th Avenue in Thornton.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Thornton Police at 720-977-5069.

