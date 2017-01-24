TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lone Star Steakhouse restaurant closures
-
Tuesday morning forecast
-
Vail Police warn of lift ticket scam
-
Officers cleared in teen's shooting death
-
Colorado law enforcement looking for puffers
-
Amazon plans fulfillment center in Aurora
-
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting
-
7 confirmation schedules on hearing today
-
The story behind Buffalo Bill's legend
-
Elk walks through front door of gift shop
More Stories
-
Snow possible for evening commuteJan 24, 2017, 8:08 a.m.
-
Petition aims to preserve elements of Platt ParkJan 24, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
-
Trump takes executive action on Keystone XL, Dakota…Jan 24, 2017, 9:49 a.m.