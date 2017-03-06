Ambassador Hill: fired missiles are of great concern

A monitor at a station in Seoul reports news about North Korea's launch of four ballistic missiles on March 6, 2017. The missiles flew as far as 1,000 kilometers before landing within or very close to Japan's exclusive economic zone. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images) (Photo: Kyodo News, 2016 Kyodo News)

KUSA - Hours after North Korea fired four missiles early this morning, countries around the world are reacting.

A U.N. diplomat says the United States and Japan have requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the latest North Korean ballistic missile launches.

The diplomat told the Associated Press the meeting will likely take place on Wednesday, after the Security Council returns from a visit to four Boko Haram – affected countries in Africa.

The four missiles landed in the Sea of Japan, three of them within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, about 200 miles from land.

This area was close to shore, and is used by shipping vessels. According to Ambassador Christopher Hill, with the Josef Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver, it’s been clear for some time that North Korea has missiles that can reach Japan, and these recent tests are aimed toward Japan and landed in areas that are used by Japan.

“It appears as a provocation to fire a missile, not a test, toward Japan.”

According to NBC News, the latest test is the second since President Trump took office and it’s not believed that they’re the type of intercontinental ballistic missiles that are capable of reaching the U.S.

The State Department said in a statement that the U.S. will use the full range of capabilities at its disposal against this growing threat.

Ambassador Hill says this doesn’t seem to be a test for President Trump it’s a missiles test. He says “I think the problem is of course, we don’t really know what the new administration thinks of this, we do know, the Trump Administration has quite correctly offers words of support to Japan and other allies in the region…but they have not said much about North Korea.”

According to Ambassador Hill, who is a former Ambassador to the Republic of Korea and former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, the North Koreans have been testing missiles for decades, and they are very much engaged in a deliverable nuclear weapon and this time it appears they are getting pretty close.

It’s a further sign they are perfecting their use of a solid fuel missile – which shortens the time they need to set up the missile and fire it, and is concerning because it gives other countries less time to react.

The Associated Press and NBC News contributed to this report.

