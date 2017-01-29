Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams took time to push back on President Donald Trump’s repeated claim that millions voted illegally in the 2016 race.



In this installment of Balance of Power, he drills down on the topic with host Brandon Rittiman and explains how the voting system is protected.



He also declined to label President Trump a “liar” for repeating the debunked claim after taking office.



