Balance of Power: Healthcare heats up

DENVER - On today’s show, NBC’s Chuck Todd provides insight on what the pending senate vote on healthcare means politically for Colorado’s US Senators.

Republican Cory Gardner and Democrat Michael Bennet are in very different places on the effort to roll back Obamacare—and yet, they both share a problem in common: it’s not politically wise to compromise.

“The political bases of both parties will not tolerate working with the other side,” Todd said. “There’s more penalty for working with ‘em.”

Balance of Power airs every Sunday at 8:50 a.m. on 9NEWS, right before NBC's Meet the Press.

