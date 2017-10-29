Balance of Power: Is the party over?

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Not with a bang, but with a whimper. Is this the way a political party ends?

We’ve seen strong division in both the Democratic and Republican parties before, but Senator Jeff Flake set a new marker this past week when he announced he won’t run for re-election.

Flake laid the blame at the feet of President Donald Trump, admitting he can’t expect to win his own primary.

Flake argued that that the president’s “recklessness” threatens to make the Republicans into a “fearful, backward looking, minority party.”

Meantime, Trump’s supporters say good riddance. And Democrats wonder if their civil war could be next.

Our own party people, Republican Kelly Maher and Democrat Ian Silverii, take a deep look at the future of political parties in our politics.

