Balance of Power: Judging the judges

KUZMA (Photo: KUZMA)

KUSA - Colorado voters tend not to fire judges who fail their official state performance reviews.



After a 9NEWS analysis exposing the issue last year, voters in the viewing area did fire one judge who was labeled “do not retain” in the state coter guide.



On Sunday’s program, former state supreme court justice Rebecca Kourlis talks about how judge reviews can be better.



She heads an organization called IAALS, housed at the University of Denver, which just released a new study (http://iaals.du.edu/quality-judges/publications/transparent-courthouse-revisited ) on the subject.



Balance of Power airs every Sunday at 8:50 a.m. on 9NEWS, right before NBC’s Meet the Press. Episodes and extended interviews are posted on Sundays to 9NEWS.com.



YOUR THOUGHTS: connect with Balance of Power on Twitter and Facebook to send us your questions and comments. You can also send us an email. (politics@9news.com)

(© 2017 KUSA)