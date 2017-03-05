Balance of Power: Ken Buck

Ken Buck (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - On the heels of President Donald Trump's first address to Congress, we invited Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado) to discuss next steps.



In this interview, recorded Thursday, you'll hear buck weigh in on the controversy over the revelation that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign without disclosing it in confirmation hearings, the future of Obamacare and its replacement plan, the President's focus on immigrants, and the spending programs promoted by the new administration for the military and infrastructure.



