Balance of Power: Minority Report

Rep. Patrick Neville (R-Minority Leader) and Sen. Leroy Garcia (D-Asst. Minority Leader. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It stinks to be in the minority party in a legislative body. With split chambers in the Colorado legislature, both parties know a little something about what it’s like to be the political equivalent of what the Washington Generals are to the Harlem Globetrotters.



Why, then, do both sides pursue what are aboviously political impossible goals? What is the value in spending time trying to advance bills to make guns more accessible in the House when Democrats are in control, or makign a statement against the Trump White House when the Senate has Republicans in the majority?



We put those questions and more to two people who know what it’s like to be in that position in Colorado: Rep. Patrick Neville (R-Minority Leader) and Sen. Leroy Garcia (D-Asst. Minority Leader.)



