Balance of Power: The mayor of Trumptown, Colorado

EADS, Colorado— 9NEWS took a trip this past week to Kiowa County, which shares a border with Kansas.



Why? Kiowa county is the “Trumpiest” county in Colorado. Donald Trump won 85.1 percent of the vote here.



We’ll profile the voters here on a special edition of Next with Kyle Clark at 9pm Sunday on Channel 9.



As part of that story, we sat down with Joe Shields, the mayor of Eads (the seat of Kiowa County.)



He shared his perspective on what made Kiowa county the friendliest place in Colorado to Trump—and what the voters there hope to see after Donald Trump is sworn in on January 20.



