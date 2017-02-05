House Speaker Crisanta Duran (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Democrats in Colorado hope to use state policy to provide a check on the policies of President Donald Trump.



RELATED: Balance of Power: Senate President Kevin Grantham



New state house Speaker Crisanta Duran has some ideas about that— and defended a resolution her caucus passed without Republican support to condemn President Trump’s executive order on refugees.



She also discussed some other priorities for Colorado, including education, road construction, and housing.



Balance of Power airs every Sunday at 8:50 a.m. on 9NEWS, right before NBC’s Meet the Press. Episodes and extended interviews are posted on Sundays to 9NEWS.com.



YOUR THOUGHTS: connect with Balance of Power on Twitter and Facebook to send us your questions and comments. You can also send us an email. (politics@9news.com)



(© 2017 KUSA)