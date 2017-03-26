Balance of Power: South Asian hate crimes

Balance of Power (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Targeted because of their appearance. It happened twice in two weeks.



Srinivas Kuchibhotla from India was shot and killed at a bar in Kansas. Two other people were hurt.

The suspected gunman yelled get out of my country and then opened fire.



The next week, at the beginning of March, a Sikh man was shot in the arm outside his home in Kent, Washington by a masked man. The victim told police the suspect also yelled at him to go back to his country.



In response the South Asian community came together, people from different faiths and countries held vigils in solidarity because they're no strangers to being targeted.



In this week's Balance of Power we sat down with different members of the local South Asian community.



Dilpreet Jammu is the President of the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado. Ismail Akbulut is the President Multicultural Mosaic Foundation and Ved Nanda is the Vice President of the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado as well as an international law professor at DU.



Together they discussed hate crimes against the South Asian community; how families are facing this in Colorado and how despite the division the good outweighs the bad.





