Colorado Senators split vote to confirm DeVos

US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos signs an affidavit of appointment during a swearing-in ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.

DENVER- An historic and unprecedented vote happened in the Senate Tuesday for a cabinet position usually confirmed without much fight.

Billionaire Betsy DeVos, who has never worked in the public school system, is now tasked with running it as the U.S. Sectary of Education.

That comes as a concern to public school educators but it's a positive sign for school choice advocates.



It came down to a tiebreaker in the U.S. Senate. Vice President Mike Pence cast the last vote, the first time in history that a VP would be the deciding factor for a cabinet confirmation. Opposition came in part because DeVos has long been skeptical of the public school system.

Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, who used to be superintendent of Denver Public Schools, voted against DeVos and called the nomination an insult to school children and their families.

I'm #NoOnDeVos because our young people cannot afford to wait four years for their chance at the American Dream. pic.twitter.com/tYphdWlj8R — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) February 7, 2017

Republican Senator Cory Gardner voted for the new Education Secretary in spite of a flood of phone calls encouraging him to vote against her. He put out a statement this afternoon saying he believes it's important to have someone leading the department of education who will fight for public schools and that he will hold her accountable.

My full statement on Betsy DeVos's confirmation below. I will continue to advocate for public schools & educational opportunity for all. pic.twitter.com/gOCjAHWQEn — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) February 7, 2017

What no one knows is exactly how DeVos will steer public dollars to private schools.



Amie Baca-Oehlert is Vice President of the Colorado Education Association, which advocates for teachers. Her concerns stem from Devos' confirmation hearing.

“When she couldn't speak articulately to things such as the difference between proficiency and growth to some of the very foundational laws such as IDEA which governs special education, that is concerning to us as educators,” said Baca-Oehlert.

Before now DeVos hasn't worked on those kinds of public school complexities. She's spent much of her career working to expand school choice, putting her at odds with supporters of public education.

“School choice in itself is not bad. It's the way you go about implementing it and how you hear from constituents and those impacted by the policy,” said Baca-Oehlert.

She points to the Michigan education system where DeVos used her wealth to fund views and initiatives through political donations. NBC News reports that charter schools in Michigan are among the worst performing in the state. Even so, President Donald Trump will look to DeVos to follow through on a campaign promise to use 20-billion in federal funds for school choice programs.

“In Colorado we have a great system of public school choice but we are behind in expanding private school choice and I think that Secretary DeVos will bring that to light and talk about the opportunities for low income children, the lack of opportunities for low income children and how expanding school choice can benefit those families,” Peg Benigno is the director of the Education Policy Center at the Independence Institute.

Benigno, like Baca-Oehlert, is unsure about the specifics of what's next. Though, unlike the folks at C-E-A, Benigno's thrilled at the prospect of an outsider.

“I believe that Mrs. DeVos being the head of the education bureaucracy, and it is huge, will provide, she will be providing some fresh eyes to take a look and see if we need to make some changes and regulations in the way we do things,” she said.

DeVos once called public education a "dead end." But in her new role she'll have to work with that very system and public school educators are hoping she listens.

“Please listen to the constituents. There are those of us who have dedicated a lifetime to this career. And please hear our voices. Understand that we are the professionals, we know what's best for our students,” said Baca-Oehlert.

