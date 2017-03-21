Commentator Tomi Lahren suspended from 'The Blaze'

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren has been suspended from The Blaze, according to the Daily Caller.

The suspension is in effect for at least a week, the Daily Caller reported.

The fallout for Lahren, who has her own show on The Blaze, began when she said she was pro-choice on The View.

"I am a constitutional, y’know, someone that loves the Constitution. I’m someone that’s for limited government," she said. "So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies. I can sit here and say that, as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Among those criticizing her: The Blaze founder Glenn Beck.

Rule another label out. I am NOT a "constitutional". I believe in LIFE, liberty and property. Just an old fashioned "constitutionalist." — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 17, 2017

Lahren tried to defend herself over the weekend, tweeting that she would not apologize for "being an independent thinker."

I have moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I'm human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

On early Monday, Beck shot back at this:

Wait, libertarian views? Help me out on Trumpcare, stimulus, and executive orders. Trump is anything but libertarian. #intellectualhonesty https://t.co/jlt5sFvQMP — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 20, 2017

Lahren's contract with The Blaze is up in September, the Daily Caller reported.

