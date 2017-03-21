KUSA
Commentator Tomi Lahren suspended from 'The Blaze'

Jessica Estepa , USA TODAY , KHOU 9:47 AM. MDT March 21, 2017

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren has been suspended from The Blaze, according to the Daily Caller.

The suspension is in effect for at least a week, the Daily Caller reported.

The fallout for Lahren, who has her own show on The Blaze, began when she said she was pro-choice on The View.

"I am a constitutional, y’know, someone that loves the Constitution. I’m someone that’s for limited government," she said. "So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies. I can sit here and say that, as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Among those criticizing her: The Blaze founder Glenn Beck.

 

 

Lahren tried to defend herself over the weekend, tweeting that she would not apologize for "being an independent thinker."

 

 

On early Monday, Beck shot back at this:

 

 

Lahren's contract with The Blaze is up in September, the Daily Caller reported.

