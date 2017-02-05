CSU stranded in Iraq by executive order

KUSA - Another Colorado State University student is trying to find his way back to Colorado in light of new immigration rules put in effect by President Trump.

Saddam Waheed left for Iraq last month. A friend who has been in contact with him said Waheed has been working on his Ph.D in engineering for the last two years and traveled to Iraq to get married.

When Waheed went to renew his visa to come back with his wife, Trump's executive order was announced.

Iraq is on the list of seven countries the order aimed to temporarily deny immigration along with Libya, Sudan, Iran, Yemen, Somalia and Syria.



Waheed Skyped with CSU's newspaper, the Rocky Mountain Collegian, earlier this week.

"When I got admitted here, I was so excited about coming here,” Waheed said. "I hope I don't lose it. It was my dream to be a CSU alumni Ph.D degree hydraulic program."

After a Seattle judge temporarily blocked part of the executive order, the American Embassy in Iraq posted online many visas that were revoked are now valid as long as the person is still eligible to enter the U.S.

If the visas have expired or been canceled, the person has to apply for a new one.

9NEWS wasn't able to reach Waheed on Sunday night for an update on his situation.

On Sunday, another CSU Ph.D student returned to Denver after she was stuck in Libya. Hanan Isweiri has been living legally in Fort Collins with her family since 2010. She was able to come back into the U.S. after the Seattle judge's ruling.

It's still not clear the status of the third student also stranded in another country.

