DC bars to open early, offer drink specials for Comey hearing

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with James Comey during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Several D.C. bars are opening doors early Thursday to host viewing parties for the James Comey hearing and testimony.

Comey, the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is scheduled to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. Comey is expected to discuss Russian ties in the 2016 presidential election.

Union Pub, 201 Massachusetts Ave. NE, will be opening at 9:30 a.m. and buying a round of drinks for the house every time President Donald Trump tweets about Comey during the testimony.

The “special” will run until Comey’s testimony has ended or 4 p.m., whichever comes first.

TOMORROW: We open at 9:30AM & buying a round of drinks for the house every time @realDonaldTrump Tweets about the #ComeyHearing! #ThisTown pic.twitter.com/7xX4btxKoC — Union Pub (@UnionPub) June 7, 2017

Shaw’s Tavern, 520 Florida Ave. NW, is hosting “The Comey Hearing Covfefe” at 9:30 a.m. featuring $5 Russian vodka flavors and $10 FBI sandwiches.

RELATED: Va. 9-year-old delivers cookies to James Comey

The Partisan, 709 D St. NW, will open at 10 a.m. Grab a breakfast sandwich from adjoining Red Apron butchery and one of the two cocktail specials, The Last Word and Drop The Bomb for $6 each.

Duffy’s Irish Pub, 2106 Vermont Ave. NW, is opening early for “the James Comey Show” and is offering free WiFi “in case you need to pretend like you are working.” Choose from the famous Bloody Mary or the Covfefe Cocktail.

(Photo: Duffy's Irish Pub) (Photo: Duffy's Irish Pub)

What’s in the Covfefe Cocktail, you ask?

“It’s like drinking the Kool Aid but only a small group of people know what’s in it,” the bar wrote on Facebook.

Want to watch the hearing from the Hill? The Capitol Lounge, 229 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, will be opening at 9 a.m. for the hearing.

Rest assured, no matter which bar you choose, the TV’s will be on and the volume will be up.

Follow Mallory on Twitter: @mallorymughes

© 2017 WUSA-TV