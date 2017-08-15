Denver city council decides: DIA's $1.8 billion overhaul a go (Video)

(Photo: DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver City Council early Tuesday signed off on a 34-year, $1.8 billion controversial contract allowing Denver International Airport to overhaul its terminal with help and money from a private consortium led by Spain’s Ferrovial S.A.

The council was split, with the final vote on the public-private partnership contract 10 to 2, with one council member, Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, abstaining.

"We’re taking the 6th busiest airport in the country to the next level," Council President Albus Brooks said as the early morning vote neared.

Brooks said concerns about the contract to overhaul DIA's Great Hall — and with it the larger changes rolling over Denver — are to be expected.

