Rural counties mostly vote against marijuana sales

KUSA - On Tuesday, voters in Alamosa, Monte Vista and Rocky Ford are determining whether to allow marijuana sales or cultivation.

Just before 9 p.m, it was only passing in one of them.

Early election night returns showed Rocky Ford Ballot Question 2F split by three votes.



Three hundred and twenty-nine Rocky Ford residents had voted in favor of allowing pot shops. Three hundred and twenty-six were opposed.

That could easily sway either direction as the final votes come in from ballots cast last-minute.

In Rio Grande County and Alamosa County, similar measures were losing handily, 40 percent to 60 percent and 37 percent and 63 percent respectively.

Voters in Monte Vista also seemed uninterested in marijuana-selling joints, as early returns showed the pot shop measure failing 65 to 35 percent.

Fort Collins voters, meanwhile, will weigh whether to allow the city cancel to change regulations on medical marijuana without getting approval from voters. The Fort Collins Coloradoan has a good explainer on why the city council is pushing for this here: http://noconow.co/2xL67hi

Voters in Alamosa, Berthoud, Commerce City, De Beque, Dinosaur, Eagle, Federal Heights, Foxfield, Log Lane Village, Longmont, Sheridan, Rocky Ford and Walsenburg are also considering marijuana taxes.

For details on those races, check your city’s elections website.

