Fighting to change Stapleton's name
All of this racial turmoil is hitting here in Denver, too. Some people think the name Stapleton has to go. They say the former Denver mayor its named after was a member of the k-k-k, and should not be remembered in a positive light.
KUSA 7:08 AM. MDT August 16, 2017
