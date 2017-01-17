Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

Former U.S. President George Bush visits a tent camp for earthquake survivors on the outskirts of Islamabad on January 17, 2006 (Photo: John Moore/Getty Images, 2006 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston, his office chief of staff, Jean Becker, tells KHOU 11 News.

Becker says the former president, 92, is in stable condition and is “doing fine,” but the reason Bush was hospitalized was not immediately disclosed.

The president is at Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. Bush’s office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

Further information is expected to be released later Wednesday morning.

In 2015, Bush spent a week in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck.

Bush is the oldest living former U.S. president.

