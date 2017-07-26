Gardner to Trump: ‘you don't manage personnel through Twitter'

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) during an interview with 9NEWS Political Reporter Brandon Rittiman. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA— Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) joined several fellow Republicans Wednesday in defending Attorney General Jeff Sessions from President Donald Trump’s recent attacks.



The President has recently floated the idea of firing Sessions and attacked him on Twitter as “weak” for not investigating Hillary Clinton, prompting backlash from both major political parties.

“You don’t manage personnel through Twitter,” Gardner quipped in an interview with 9NEWS on Wednesday morning. “If [President Trump] has an issue with one of his personnel he needs to deal with that appropriately. I don’t think it’s appropriate the way he has been handling it.”



Gardner also defended Sessions as “a good man.”



Pressed on whether he views the President’s attacks as an attempt to degrade the investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election in candidate Trump’s favor, Gardner stopped short of saying he believes that’s what the President is doing.



But Gardner did say it gives that appearance.



“The challenge with what the President is doing is that it leads to that kind of inference or assumption,” Gardner told 9NEWS. “I don’t think that’s the inference and assumption that the American people should have. I don’t think that’s the kind of assumption or inference the President wants to give the American people.”



“He needs to change his direction on this,” Gardner said. “He needs to stop doing this and make sure that we proceed with the investigations into Russia, into meddling in the election.”

