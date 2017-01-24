Get involved in political issues you care about, contact your legislators

American Flag (Photo: eabff, Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

KUSA - This past election made it pretty clear that people are unhappy with politicians on both sides of the aisle.

We've seen protests on a wide variety of issues over the past few months.

Making your voice heard is one of the best parts of being an American, and one of the best ways is to contact your legislators directly.

We want to help make sure you're getting a hold of the people you want to hold accountable.

Democrat Michael Bennet and Republican Cory Gardner are both senators in the U.S. Congress. You can find their contact information here.

Colorado has seven representatives in the U.S. House. A list of their names and their contact information can be found here.

If you really want to get involved, start at a local level.

Your local politicians are the people who often move on to represent our state on the national level.

Make sure you register to vote - and VOTE, not just in presidential elections, but local ones too.

Learn about the candidates and their platforms and campaign for the ones that support your issues important to you.

This link will take you to the state legislature website where you can learn who represents your neighborhood and how to contact them.

