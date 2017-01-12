Hickenlooper to deliver State of the State address today

KUSA - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper sets his priorities on roads and housing, health care and pot regulation when he addresses the just-convened 2017 Legislature.



Hickenlooper presents his annual state of the state speech to yet another split Legislature on Thursday.



Hickenlooper has said his goals align with lawmakers' when it comes to spending more for roads and promoting housing construction in this rapidly-growing state.



But he's already voiced incredulity at a Republican proposal to shut the state's health care exchange, which insures more than 200,000 Coloradans.



He's also called for cracking down on illegal pot sales in a state that legalized recreational marijuana in 2012.



His $28.5 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 has a $500 million deficit that lawmakers must eliminate.

