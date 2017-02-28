Kellyanne Conway puts feet on Oval Office couch; Twitter freaks

Social media erupted Monday night after Kellyanne Conway, a White House senior adviser, was pictured kneeling on the Oval Office couch to snap a photo of President Trump with leaders of the nation's historically black colleges and universities.
The moment sparked an array of emotions from all sides of the viral spectrum. Here's a small sampling:
Oh my. pic.twitter.com/25NOvORSXt— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 28, 2017
nope nope nope pic.twitter.com/PeKfXoEY1F— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 28, 2017
omfg charmander in the oval office#Pokemongogen2@nycsouthpaw pic.twitter.com/bnRnMLkQZu— darth™ (@darth) February 28, 2017
@darth @nycsouthpaw that's good for the upholstery. pic.twitter.com/CgdsQiiakX— Jill T. (@iamcraftish) February 28, 2017
Give it up Kellyanne, he's not gunna text you back pic.twitter.com/RiIMFbFxU1— sam donovan (@imamsamm) February 28, 2017
The photos of Conway, who has come under fire for her comments on the "Bowling Green massacre" (which never took place) and remarks touting Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a television appearance, sparked sharp criticism as social media users felt Conway was being disrespectful:
In this photo exists every comment on race and on respectability to be had on earth pic.twitter.com/5E2Q38dxaX— Theodore R. Johnson (@T_R_Johnson_III) February 28, 2017
Now, you can't expect us to take this "meeting" seriously when this is the setting. pic.twitter.com/IAx34PlliM— deray mckesson (@deray) February 28, 2017
