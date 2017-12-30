'Make America Gay Again' banner hung near VP Pence's Aspen home

(Photo: The Aspen Times/Jason Auslander)

ASPEN - Neighbors of the home where Vice President Mike Pence and his family are staying in Aspen have a message for the VP.

And it's displayed loud and clear at the front of their driveway.

The sign says "Make America Gay Again" and it's written on a rainbow background.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's office told us the same neighbors who hung the banner also brought some chili and cornbread to the secret service agents guarding Pence's house.

No word on how the Vice President feels about the sign.

