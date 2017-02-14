McMahon confirmed to lead SBA

Linda McMahon is sworn in during a Senate Small Business Committee confirmation hearing in Washington D.C., last month. She was confirmed by the Senate as SBA administrator on Tuesday. (Photo: AARON P. BERNSTEIN | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Linda McMahon was confirmed Tuesday morning by the U.S. Senate to lead the Small Business Administration.

The former WWE executive was confirmed by an 81-19 vote.

During her confirmation hearing last month, McMahon promised that the agency would stand alone rather than being merged into the Department of Commerce. That consolidation concept had been proposed by President Obama’s administration and is something McMahon had supported during her 2012 campaign for a U.S. Senate seat representing Connecticut.

She said last month she was now a “firm believer that (the) SBA needs to be a standalone agency,” according to Politico.

