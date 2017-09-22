Melania Trump advocates for kids at U.N. luncheon: 'We need to step up, come together'

(Photo: (Photo: DON EMMERT, AFP/Getty Images))

USA TODAY - First lady Melania Trump advocated for children at Wednesday's U.S. Mission to the United Nations luncheon.

Wearing a bright fuchsia, knee-length dress, she made a plea to her audience. "Together, we must acknowledge that all too often it is the weakest, most innocent and vulnerable among us, our children, who ultimately suffer the most from the challenges that plague our societies," she said. "Whether it is drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking, illiteracy, or hunger, it is the children who are hit first and hardest in any country. And as we all know, the future of every nation rests with the promise of their young people."

"Our choices on how we raise and educate our children will, in fact, provide the blueprint for the next generation," added Trump, who called being a mother to Barron Trump, 11, her "most important and joyous role."

Trump encouraged parents to extend their care and guidance beyond the own broods.

"When we join together as parents caring for children, whether they live in our own families, across the street, across the nation, or across the globe, we claim our responsibility to the next generation to ensure they are prepared to accept the torch of leadership for the world of tomorrow," Trump stated..



She said through example, "we must teach each child the values of empathy and communication" as they "are the core of kindness, mindfulness, integrity and leadership."

Her message comes on the heels of the president's speech Tuesday in which he used colorful language to address the United Nations General Assembly. During his remarks, Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" and commented on "loser terrorists."

Critics have been open with their feelings that the president's strong language conflicts with the first lady's message of peace.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

But Trump implored her audience to educate children on the importance the "Golden Rule" in her speech Wednesday. "Do unto others as you would have them (do) unto you," she said.

Zoning in on the importance that all children feel safe, the first lady will declare, "No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn. We need to step up, come together, and ensure that our children's future is bright."

Prior to the election, Trump said cyberbullying would be her focus, which she spoke about with a female audience in Berwyn, Pa. last November. “Technology has changed our universe. But like anything that is powerful it can have a bad side," Trump said at the time. "Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers."

When USA TODAY followed up on Trump's cyberbullying campaign in May, Grisham said the initiative was a work in progress. "Mrs. Trump is being very thoughtful when it comes to building out her initiatives," she said via email.

