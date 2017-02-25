Minnesota Somali group: Rejecting federal grant was right

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Leaders of a Minnesota nonprofit that works to help Somali youth knew the stakes were high when they rejected $500,000 in federal funds this month.



Ka Joog executive director Mohamed Farah says the group is proud of its decision.



Still, the group will not be able to help as many people as planned unless it can raise funds to make up for the lost federal dollars. A fundraising event is planned for April.



Ka Joog was among a handful of nonprofit groups nationwide that rejected federal grant money designed to combat violent extremism. The group was awarded the money under the Obama administration, but now says that actions and statements made by President Donald Trump have been anti-Muslim.

