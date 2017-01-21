Aerials show massive size of women's marches around the US

Thousands of people, many donning anti-Trump signs and wearing pink hats, gathered in cities across the nation as part of Women's March events.
In Washington, D.C., 500,000 protesters were expected to fill the streets of the nation's capital.
Chicago Police tweeted an aerial photo of massive crowds Saturday. Due to the large crowd on hand, today's Woman's March has been changed to a Rally," the Chicago Police department said in a tweet.
Due to the large crowd on hand, today's Woman's March has been changed to a Rally. pic.twitter.com/IjVelFUrLu— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 21, 2017
In Los Angeles, 100,000 people RSVP'd to take part in a Women's March, KTLA-TV reported.
We’re in a helicopter high over the #WomensMarch in Los Angeles. Watch on Facebook Live https://t.co/oSIhv2N87s pic.twitter.com/KKTHA64xrP— CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2017
More than a million people attend women's marches worldwide.
In Indianapolis, thousands rallied at the statehouse.
Women's March rally in Indianapolis #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/vgjUncVWit— Mykal McEldowney (@mykalmphoto) January 21, 2017
Snow didn't stop people from attending a march in Boise, Idaho.
Women's march on Capital steps in Boise ID. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/aJhm5pChXw— lesliemauldin (@lesliemauldin) January 21, 2017
More than 100,000 people attended the Denver Women's March, according to the Denver Post.
People chanting: "Love not hate, makes America great." #WomensMarchdenver pic.twitter.com/Fukn4pYq1k— Larry Ryckman (@larryryckman) January 21, 2017
In St. Louis, Mo., an aerial shot showed thousands gathered for a Women's March demonstration.
The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like. pic.twitter.com/mzb5xMZUKC— Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) January 21, 2017
100,000 attended a march in Boston, according to the Boston Globe.
#Sky5 View of Boston Women’s March. Widest shot shows ~70% of the crowd. Watch live: https://t.co/6yVT2s7Idj Story: https://t.co/CuoxEGVBg2 pic.twitter.com/8Nu2ltMRjP— David Hurlburt (@dhurlburt) January 21, 2017
USA TODAY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs