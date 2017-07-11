Colorado's Democratic governor endorses global climate pact

DENVER (AP) - Colorado's Democratic governor has added his state to a dozen others endorsing the Paris global accord on climate change as President Donald Trump withdraws the nation from the agreement.



Gov. John Hickenlooper said Tuesday the state would also set a goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions from electrical generation while keeping energy affordable, citing cheap natural gas and declining costs of wind and solar power.



He says Colorado will reduce vehicle pollution by adding charging stations for electric cars and use state-owned buildings to showcase energy efficiency.



Hickenlooper acknowledged that at least some Republicans would oppose his plan but predicted many would come around because of lure of job creation in renewable energy.



He says the state is already working to help communities replace lost jobs in the coal industry.

