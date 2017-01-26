Mexican president: We won't pay for border wall

USA TODAY - Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto condemned President Trump's order to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, reiterating Mexico "will not pay for any wall" despite Trump's assertion that his country would.

During his national address, Peña Nieto expressed his "regret" over Trump's calling for the construction of a new wall near the southern border, saying he will "reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall.”

Un mensaje para todos los mexicanos: pic.twitter.com/EFcNh7fQtm — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Peña Nieto, who did not answer reports regarding his scheduled visit to Washington D.C., said Mexico "offers and deserves respect" and said he will decide on the next steps his administration will take in regards to future bilateral talks with the U.S.

México ofrece y exige respeto, como la Nación plenamente soberana que somos. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

...tomaré la decisión sobre los siguientes pasos a seguir en nuestra agenda bilateral. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

“Mexico re-affirms its friendship with the people of the United States, and its willingness to reach agreements with its government,” Peña Nieto added.

Refrendamos nuestra amistad con el pueblo de EE.UU. y voluntad para llegar a acuerdos con su gobierno. Acuerdos en favor de los mexicanos. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Earlier Wednesday, an unnamed official not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, told the Associated Press that Peña Nieto's administration was "considering” canceling the Jan. 31 visit to the United States.

President Trump signed two immigration-related executive orders Wednesday, including efforts to build a wall on the Mexican border and to clamp down on so-called "sanctuary cities" that shield migrants in the country illegally.

Calling illegal immigration a "clear and present danger," Trump's executive orders are the most detailed of the 12 presidential edicts he's issued in the first six days of his presidency. They call for the immediate building of a southern border wall, new public or private detention facilities, the hiring of 5,000 new border patrol agents and 10,000 immigration officers, and shutting off federal funds for cities that refuse to inform federal officials about undocumented immigrants in their custody.

