Family allowed to leave Hartsfield-Jackson, status of fourth detainee not known

ATLANTA -- A local immigration attorney says at least four people, all legal residents who live in the Atlanta area, were detained for more than 5 hours at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Saturday.

11Alive is hearing that a family of three, including a 10-year-old child, and another woman, a grandmother, who is not related to the other detainees were those being held. The attorney has also reported that a fifth person was detained but released earlier in the day.

However, as of about 7 p.m., 11Alive's Ryan Kruger learned that the family of three had been released - though the status of the fourth person has not yet been released.





All four of them are originally from Iran but live legally in the Atlanta area, a spokesperson told 11Alive. The lawyer said they were returning from vacation in Iran on a flight from Amsterdam when they were detained around 12:30 p.m. Neither airport nor federal officials have confirmed these reports as of Saturday afternoon.

The detainment reports comes amidst others around the country following a crackdown on immigration by the newly seated Trump administration - though it's not clear if this particular hold is connected to that push from the office of the president.

USA TODAY reports that about 50 people were detained at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to Alia Salem, executive director for DFW Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). Families have been waiting at Terminal D in anticipation of meeting relatives who been held up in U.S Customs. A representative with CAIR met with families waiting for relatives. Some of them have been waiting for several hours.

Meanwhile at Philadelphia International Airport, two Syrian families, described as Christians, were briefly detained Saturday after arriving from Qatar and sent back three hours later. The families included two brothers, their wives and two children, according to a family member form Allentown, Pa., NBC10 reported.

Mohammed Al Rawi, chief information officer for Los Angeles County, said on Facebook that his father was removed from a flight in Qatar as a direct result of the order.

11Alive is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

