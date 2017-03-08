FBI probing release of CIA hacking tools

FBI Director James Comey speaks to guests at the "First Boston Conference on Cyber Security" at Boston College,on March 8, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts (Photo: RYAN MCBRIDE, This content is subject to copyright.)

USA TODAY - Federal authorities have launched an investigation into the public release of a document cache believed to detail CIA hacking tools used to breach computers, web servers, smart phones and televisions, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

The official who is not authorized to comment publicly, said the inquiry is being coordinated by the FBI, following Tuesday's disclosure by the website WikiLeaks, which stated that the CIA Center for Cyber Intelligence "lost control of the majority of its hacking arsenal.''

CIA officials declined to comment Wednesday.

The inquiry, the official said, will seek to determine whether the disclosure represented a breach from the outside or a leak from inside the organization.

A separate review will attempt to assess the damage caused by such a disclosure, the official said.

