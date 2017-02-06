Foes: Trump travel ban would 'unleash chaos'

People hold candles during a vigil in front of the Lincoln Memorial on February 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. The vigil was held in solidarity with protests against President Donald Trump's travel ban policy. (Photo: Zach Gibson, 2017 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - Restoring President Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries would "unleash chaos" by stranding students, splitting families and interrupting travel, lawyers for two states told a federal appeals court in a filing Monday.

The Justice Department was scheduled to file arguments in support of the ban with the San Francisco-based court later Monday.

Trump's executive order, issued Jan. 27, suspended entry of all refugees for 120 days, halted admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and barred entry for three months to citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Federal Judge James Robart in Seattle issued the temporary restraining order Friday, lifting the ban nationwide. Robart, appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2004, cited "immediate and irreparable injury as a result of the signing and implementation of the executive order." The Justice Department's appeal was denied Sunday, but both sides were ordered to file arguments today.

Trump's Jan. 27 executive order immediately sparked anger and confusion across the nation. Scores of incoming travelers were held up at U.S. airports, and many more were halted from boarding flights bound for the United States. Protests erupted at airports and city halls nationwide.

Lawyers for the states argued that a similar "chaos" would occur if the appeals court reinstates Trump's ban. The Justice Department, arguing its case Saturday in the initial appeal, accused Robart of "judicial second-guessing of the President" that constitutes an "impermissible intrusion" into Trump's authority over who can enter the country.

Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook were among scores of tech companies that on Sunday filed a joint brief to the court opposing the new rules. The brief lauded the drive and creativity of USA's immigrants and said that while protecting the nation through increased background checks was important, maintaining America's fundamental commitment to welcoming immigrants was also critical.

"The experience and energy of people who come to our country to seek a better life for themselves and their children — to pursue the 'American Dream' — are woven throughout the social, political, and economic fabric of the Nation," it stated.

Trump was tweeting his position Sunday: "Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!"

He was also dismissive of polls showing national disfavor with his first weeks in office: "Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting."

