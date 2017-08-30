Former Mexican President Fox says President Trump doesn't understand the global economy

(Photo: Monica Mendoza, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Vicente Fox, who was president of Mexico from 2000 to 2006, pulled no punches Tuesday when it came to hitting President Trump’s positions on NAFTA and building a wall along the U.S. and Mexico border.

Fox, on his first trip to Denver, talked about business and international trade. Tuesday, he met with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and then with the media.

Fox praised the Denver City Council, which one night before his arrival passed an ordinance that bans city officials from asking anyone who is arrested about their immigration status.

Fox was in the U.S. to talk about the North American Free Trade Agreement – a 23-year-old free trade pact between the U.S., Mexico and Canada – and which President Trump has called the worst deal ever made.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vK35bj

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal