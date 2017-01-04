Fort Collins sends climate change letter to Trump

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Fort Collins elected officials sent a message to President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday about the importance of addressing climate change.

It might send a second, but not for a while.

After a long discussion, council members voted unanimously to table a resolution endorsing a letter to Trump from the Mayors Climate Action Initiative, or Climate Mayors, highlighting the need for more action on climate issues from the federal government.

A reference in the letter to the Paris Agreement on climate action gave some council members pause because of the numerous social issues it raised. The council’s Legislative Review Committee will study the agreement and report back to council on how it aligns with city policies by Jan. 17.

