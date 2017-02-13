What to do if immigration officers come knocking at your door

USA TODAY - Roundups of undocumented immigrants across the country have sent immigrant rights advocates to social media, blasting out information in multiple languages on how those caught up in such raids should respond.

If Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents show up at the door, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) advises not opening it unless the agents can show a warrant signed by a judge.

"Ask to see it (through a window or slipped under the door," the graphic, available in multiple languages, says.

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: What to do if ICE agents show up at your door. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids pic.twitter.com/HOAF5qtYAs — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 10, 2017

ICE administrative warrants don't allow agents to enter a home without the consent of the residents. Residents can ask through the door why the agents are there and request an interpreter if they need one.

If there is no warrant, ask the agents to leave information outside.

If the agents force their way into the home, "don't resist. Tell everyone in the residence to remain silent," the ACLU says.

If you are arrested "remain silent and do not sign anything until you speak to a lawyer," the graphic said.

The Immigrant Defense Project, which offers legal information for immigrants and attorneys working with immigration cases, advises undocumented immigrants to have a plan in place for what they will do if they or a family member is arrested.

That includes planning who will take care of children and possibly making Power of Attorney arrangements so a temporary caregiver can make decisions on the children's behalf if their parents are arrested or deported.

All important documents, including passports, birth certificates, marriage certificates and medical records should be organized and stored in a secure location. "It is important that neither you nor your family members give ICE your passport," the organization said.

"Do not lie to ICE but remember that you do have the right to stay silent!" the flyer said.

The group United We Dream, which focuses on immigrant youth, issued fliers in Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and English.

It counsels those dealing with ICE agents to report and record everything that happens, unless they are on federal government property.

"Take notes of badge numbers, number of agents, time, type of car and exactly what happened!" the flyer said.

