'It's the calm before the storm': Trump offers cryptic message during White House photo op

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for pictures with senior military leaders and spouses (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - President Trump had a cryptic message for the White House pool reporters Thursday night during a photo op with military leaders.

"You guys know what this represents?" Trump asked reporters as he pointed around the room. "It's the calm before the storm."

"We have the world's greatest military people," he added.

Trump's comments came after a meeting with senior military leaders while he and first lady Melania Trump posed for a photo with the officials and their spouses.

Reporters asked the president what he meant, but Trump did not clarify his comments, saying only, "You'll find out."

In a dinner w/ military officials @POTUS says" this is the calm before the storm." When I asked 'what storm?' He replied " you'll find out." — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) October 5, 2017

Trump spoke more generally about national security issues facing the U.S. before the briefing.

"Recently, we have had challenges that we really should have taken care of a long time ago, like North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan, ISIS, and the revisionist powers that threaten our interests all around the world," he said before the meeting.

Here's the full exchange Trump had with reporters, according to The Hill's Jordan Fabian's pool report.

"Tell us when you're ready," POTUS told the photographer. "Be careful, don't push."

"Our faces are tired," one of the spouses joked.

A couple of seconds later, POTUS pointed around the room and asked members of the pool, "You guys know what this represents?"

"Tell us," one reporter responded.

"Maybe it's the calm before the storm," POTUS replied.

"What's the storm?" another reporter asked. "On Iran? On ISIS? On what?"

"We have the world's great military people," POTUS replied. "Thank you all for coming."

Kristen Welker of NBC News asked, "What storm, Mr. President?"

"You'll find out," POTUS replied.

"Give us a hint on your Iran decision," another reporter asked.

POTUS said, "Thank you, everybody," and pool was ushered out of the room.

The entire spray lasted about a minute.

