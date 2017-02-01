KUSA
Watch live: Committee vote on Jeff Sessions nomination

USA TODAY Network , KUSA 8:52 AM. MST February 01, 2017

USA TODAY NETWORK - The Senate Judiciary Committee meets Wednesday to vote on the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, after the vote was put off the day before during a contentious meeting between a divided committee.

Watch the hearing live in the player below: 

Can't see the video player? Click here: http://nbcnews.to/2jVgGHP

You can also watch a live feed of the Senate and Public Works Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Scott Pruitt to be EPA administator below: 

Can't see the video? Click here: http://nbcnews.to/2kVEPOG

