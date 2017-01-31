Libyan student studying in Denver sues Trump over travel ban

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House surrounded by small business leaders January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - A Libyan student studying business at the Community College of Denver filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday against President Donald Trump, arguing his travel ban is unconstitutional.

Zakaria Hagig is a legal resident of the United States, according to the lawsuit, who is from Libya and still has family there. His attorneys argue that Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations for 90 days violates his Fifth and 15th Amendment due process and equal protection rights.

The lawsuit also says the ban discriminates against him based on his religion, and that Trump has said Friday’s executive order “would help Christian refugees enter the United States.”

Former Democratic Colorado state Sen. Morgan Carroll and Denver attorney Alan Kennedy-Shaffer filed the suit on Hagig’s behalf.

They argue that Hagig, who they say “works and pays taxes,” has a constitutional right to travel to Libya in the event of a family emergency and be able to return to the United States.

In addition to Trump, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, DHS Secretary John Kelly, CBP Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan and LaShanda Jones, the director of the Denver Office of CBP, are also listed as defendants.

The lawsuit asks the court to rule that Trump’s executive order “Protesting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States” be deemed illegal to enforce – and to make a decision as soon as possible.

