Must be aesthetically pleasing, climb-proof: The RFP for Trump's border wall is out

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - President Donald Trump’s vision of a border wall between the United States and Mexico is not just a campaign promise. Now it’s a business opportunity.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released two requests for proposals for firms interested in building a wall prototype, an award that could give the winners a leg up in earning the eventual contract to build the actual wall.

The president’s $1.15 trillion budget blueprint provides $3 billion for infrastructure security measures at the border. That includes planning, designing and building the wall, though the exact cost — and whether Mexico is going to help pay for it, as Trump has said — has not yet been worked out.

A recent Reuters report said the wall could cost $21 billion and take three years to build

