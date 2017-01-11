'Pulp fiction': Russia denies ‘compromising materials' on Trump

USA TODAY - The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that his country does not have any "compromising materials" on President-elect Donald Trump or his former rival Hillary Clinton.

It comes after intelligence documents accused Russia of "cultivating, supporting, and assisting" Trump for "at least five years."

The two-page synopsis, which CNN says was attached to a report on Russia's interference in the presidential election, also claims that Russia has possible "blackmail" information on Trump. All of the allegations are unsubstantiated and unverified.

"No, the Kremlin has no compromising materials on Trump," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday, according to the state-owned TASS news agency.

He added that the Kremlin did not have any compromising information on Clinton, the former Democratic presidential candidate.

"This is absolutely fake information, a fabrication and complete nonsense. The Kremlin does not engage in gathering compromising materials," Peskov said, according to TASS.

"It is an obvious attempt to harm our bilateral relations. The quality of the public version of the previous report and this hoax is comparable. In English, it is called pulp fiction," he added, according to Russian news outlet Sputnik.

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Intelligence officials briefed Trump and President Obama about the allegations last week. CNN and BuzzFeed published the reports on Tuesday while Mother Jones published a limited version before the election. The report containing the allegations was compiled by a person who claimed to be a former British intelligence official, BuzzFeed reported.

Trump has called the reports "fake news" and a "total political witch hunt."

"Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair!" he tweeted Wednesday morning.

