Ted Cruz says Dems were 'party of the Ku Klux Klan'

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shot back at Democrats opposing Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination for U.S. Attorney General.

Cruz's comments during a Fox News segment came after Democrats said Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren silenced on the Senate floor for reading a letter by Coretta Scott King, who opposed Sessions' nomination to a federal judgeship in 1986.

Cruz said Democrats were crying racism when it came to the controversy surrounding Sessions. The real racists, he said, came from the Democratic Party, mentioning Southern Dixiecrats of the mid-20th century who supported the Ku Klux Klan.

"The Klan was founded by a great many Democrats, and yet now the Democrats just accuse anyone they disagree with of being a racist," Cruz said. "That was a false smear of Senator Sessions, and I think he's going to make an extraordinary attorney general. After eight years, we deserve an attorney general who'll be faithful to the law and faithful to the Constitution."

Another person who took issue with the Republican senator's comments was Cornell William Brooks, civil rights advocate and president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The organization has coordinated protests opposing Sessions' nomination, including two sit-ins at his Mobile, Ala., office last month. Brooks was among a handful of people arrested at both demonstrations.

"Senator Cruz is a very well educated man, and as such, he is well aware of the fact that the Democrats, Dixiecrats of old are not necessarily the Democrats of present," Brooks told USA TODAY in a phone interview. "So to say that the Democrat Party is the party of the Ku Klux Klan past and present is just quite simply inaccurate."

No party is immune to racism, Brooks said: "The same strategies we used to keep African Americans from voting by the Democrats of yesteryear, the Dixiecrats of yesteryear, are the same strategies some Republicans are using to keep African Americans and Latinos and the elderly and college students from voting today."

Brooks pointed out that in Cruz's own home state, a federal appeals court ruled in July that the GOP-backed voter identification law passed in 2011 violates the law that forbids racial discrimination in elections.

Cruz's comment conflates president-day Democrats and the segregationist Dixiecrats that split from the Democratic party in the late 1940s. Historians show both political parties have a complicated relationship with the Ku Klux Klan since the white supremacy group's founding in the 19th century.

