The Wall: A USA TODAY NETWORK Special Report

A human smuggler who goes by the name Alexis (left) says the price he charges migrants to cross the border fence from Mexicali, Mexico, to the U.S. has gone up as border security has increased (Photo: Nick Oza/USA TODAY NETWORK)

“Build the Wall.” Three words energized a campaign.

But could it be done? What would it cost? What would it accomplish? Our search for answers became this, a landmark new report, “The Wall.”

The task was massive. We flew the entire border, drove it too. More than 30 reporters and photographers interviewed migrants, farmers, families, tribal members — even a human smuggler. We joined Border Patrol agents on the ground, in a tunnel, at sea. We patrolled with vigilantes, walked the line with ranchers. We scoured government maps, fought for property records.

In this report, you can watch aerial video of every foot of the border, explore every piece of fence, even stand at the border in virtual reality. Still, breakthrough technology would mean nothing if it didn’t help us better understand the issues — and one another.

Read more at USA TODAY: https://www.usatoday.com/border-wall/