Trump claims public with him on travel ban

President Donald Trump walks to his vehicle after arriving on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport for a visit to his Mar-a-Lago Resort for the weekend on February 3, 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - As an appeals court reviews his travel ban from seven Muslim countries, President Trump claimed Monday that the public is with him.

"Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election," Trump tweeted. "Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting."

Polls are more equivocal on the Trump order that blocked travel from seven Muslim majority countries, causing delays, long lines, and general chaos at airports nationwide last month. After a federal judge in Seattle struck down the order, the Trump administration has appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; the case may well be en route to the Supreme Court.

In another tweet, Trump appeared to push back on news reports that some of his aides — notably senior adviser Steve Bannon — are wielding undue influence on administration decisions and policies.

"I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it," Trump said. "Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!"

