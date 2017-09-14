KUSA
Trump discusses DACA deal with Democrats

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 6:15 AM. MDT September 14, 2017

KUSA - Wednesday night congressional Democrats announced they were close to an agreement on DACA,

The agreement stated that President Trump would not push for a border wall as part of the deal. 

Thursday morning Donald Trump sent out a series of tweets that stated "no deal" has been made to protect dreamers and that the wall will continue to be built.

 

 

DACA protects undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children. 

We will update as more information becomes available. 

