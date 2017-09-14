Trump discusses DACA deal with Democrats

KUSA - Wednesday night congressional Democrats announced they were close to an agreement on DACA,

The agreement stated that President Trump would not push for a border wall as part of the deal.

Thursday morning Donald Trump sent out a series of tweets that stated "no deal" has been made to protect dreamers and that the wall will continue to be built.

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

...They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own - brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

DACA protects undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children.

We will update as more information becomes available.

Caitlin Kingsbury: KUSA-Webteam@9news.com

© 2017 KUSA-TV